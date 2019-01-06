Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (DOL) Price Target at $54.21

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.17, for a total value of C$8,727,600.00. Also, insider Michael Ross acquired 1,400 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.67. The company had a trading volume of 637,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,057. Dollarama has a one year low of C$30.70 and a one year high of C$56.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

