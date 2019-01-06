Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Target Price at $16.00

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. 631,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,067. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

