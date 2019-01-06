Brokerages Set Polymetal International PLC (POLY) PT at $908.00

Shares of Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 908 ($11.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POLY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of POLY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 856.80 ($11.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,089,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 729.60 ($9.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.87).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Amursk POX hub situated in the Khabarovsk Territory, Russia. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

