Brokerages Set SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) PT at $49.63

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.32 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,473,000 after purchasing an additional 386,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,939,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 139,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 94,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

