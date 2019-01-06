Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Upgraded to “Top Pick” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 2,375,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,344. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

