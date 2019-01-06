BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 272 ($3.55).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 237.35 ($3.10) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 31,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £78,120 ($102,077.62).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

