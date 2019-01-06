Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 268.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.32.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,393 shares of company stock worth $22,075,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/buckingham-asset-management-llc-increases-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.