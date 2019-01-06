Buckle Inc Stock Rises 0% Following December Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales fell 0.6% during the month of December. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $31,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $75,070.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,534 shares of company stock worth $163,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 144,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

