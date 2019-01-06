Budbo Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Budbo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Budbo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $555.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Budbo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.02287550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00158088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Budbo Profile

Budbo’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io.

Buying and Selling Budbo

Budbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Budbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Budbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.