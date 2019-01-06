Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded Builders FirstSource from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

BLDR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,817 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,836 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 585,206 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

