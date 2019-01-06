Burlington Stores (BURL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2019 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 293.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $3,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,871,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,980 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.