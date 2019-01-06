Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

