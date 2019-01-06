California Water Service Group (CWT) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $228,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,382,000 after buying an additional 590,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $12,166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,621.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 248,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $609,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

