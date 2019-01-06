Callon Petroleum (CPE) Trading Up 8.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 7,144,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,682,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after purchasing an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after purchasing an additional 615,053 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,009.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,596,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 115,362 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

