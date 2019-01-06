Camping World (CWH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

CWH opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $47.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 70,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,608 shares of company stock worth $1,518,220 over the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 156,866.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1,706.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

