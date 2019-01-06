Canada Energy Partners (CE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Canada Energy Partners Inc. (CVE:CE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Canada Energy Partners Company Profile (CVE:CE)
Canada Energy Partners Inc operates as an independent natural gas exploration and development company. It primarily focuses on resource opportunities in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.