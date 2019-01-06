Canada Goose (GOOS) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from C$98.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.30.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$35.88 and a 52-week high of C$95.58.

In related news, insider Carrie Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$1,560,000.00. Also, Director Nikolaos Koumettis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$318,300.00. Insiders sold 143,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,260 in the last quarter.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

