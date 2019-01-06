Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) to announce sales of $260.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.59 million. Canada Goose reported sales of $209.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year sales of $602.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.48 million to $622.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $705.54 million to $826.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,719. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.10.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

