Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will announce $7.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.82 billion to $28.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $29.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.54. 2,851,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

