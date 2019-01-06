Carboneum (C8) Token (C8) Price Reaches $0.0053

Carboneum (C8) Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Carboneum (C8) Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Carboneum (C8) Token token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Carboneum (C8) Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of Carboneum (C8) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum (C8) Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.02287295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00158563 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00203211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026227 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Carboneum (C8) Token Profile

Carboneum (C8) Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens. The official website for Carboneum (C8) Token is www.carboneum.io. Carboneum (C8) Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io.

Buying and Selling Carboneum (C8) Token

Carboneum (C8) Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum (C8) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum (C8) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboneum (C8) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum (C8) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum (C8) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.