Cardstack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117,823.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $117,823.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.13238462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028178 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,111,853 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bibox, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

