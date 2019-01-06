Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Cardtronics worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $94,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

