Care.com (CRCM) Trading Up 5.6%

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 685,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,183,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRCM shares. ValuEngine lowered Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $614.00 million, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Care.com had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 64,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $1,384,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,230,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $59,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Care.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 93,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Care.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Care.com by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Care.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Care.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRCM)

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

