Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 4,568,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,874,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 21,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.43 per share, with a total value of $1,002,655.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 213.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 202.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth $134,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

