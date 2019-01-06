Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.18. 3,526,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,052,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $418,800. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,740,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,014,000 after buying an additional 736,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $469,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

