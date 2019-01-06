Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report sales of $166.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.45 million and the highest is $167.88 million. Cars.com posted sales of $156.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $664.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $663.23 million to $665.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $700.62 million, with estimates ranging from $680.02 million to $722.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 389,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $207,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cars.com by 49.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 35.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.