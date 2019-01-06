carVertical (CV) Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $2,925.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.02232928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00155575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00211639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024755 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,921,115,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,736,264,054 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.