Shares of Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

WARNING: “Cascadero Copper (CCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/cascadero-copper-ccd-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.