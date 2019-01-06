CDK Global (CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CDK Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. 1,032,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,767. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In related news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Packham bought 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,082.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,082.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,048,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,017,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,946,000 after buying an additional 643,215 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

