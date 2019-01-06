Ceconomy AG (CEC1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.38 ($5.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.50 ($4.07) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

