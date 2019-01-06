Celgene (CELG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.87.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $84.90 on Thursday. Celgene has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Celgene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Celgene by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 7.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Celgene by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

