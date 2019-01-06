Celgene (CELG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $107.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Celgene by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Celgene by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Celgene by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 304,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Celgene by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.