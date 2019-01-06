Celgene (CELG) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $85.42. Approximately 22,886,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 43,484,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,133,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,385,000 after acquiring an additional 598,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

