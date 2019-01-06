Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cellular Biomedicine Group an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CBMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $38.00 target price on Cellular Biomedicine Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 208.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMG opened at $19.61 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 3.21.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 13,988.39%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

