Century Aluminum (CENX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.47.

CENX traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 3,629,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.29. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarl Berntzen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 11,577.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,412,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,141,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 904,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,918,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 602,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 459,140 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

