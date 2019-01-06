Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 4,396,694 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $152,565,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock valued at $174,328,418 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 423,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,511,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

