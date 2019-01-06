CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CEVA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

