Changyou.Com (CYOU) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYOU. ValuEngine upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $963.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 59.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 117,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 25.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 98,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.