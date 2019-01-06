Changyou.Com (CYOU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

CYOU opened at $17.86 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 327.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

