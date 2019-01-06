Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 9.74% of Chart Industries worth $238,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 80.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $482,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Shares of GTLS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

