Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,967. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,800.00% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 762,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.