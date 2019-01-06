Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.41 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Maxim Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

