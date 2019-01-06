Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup set a $41.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

