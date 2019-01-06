Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHSP. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:CHSP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,152 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 310,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 90,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

