Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $27.39 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

