Chronologic Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00007895 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a total market cap of $242,387.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.02281901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00158386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00203490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026328 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,108,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,096 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.