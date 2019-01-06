Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.50 Million

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $208.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.79 million and the highest is $216.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $178.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $997.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.59 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.62 per share, with a total value of $504,309.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,236. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded up $8.71 on Friday, reaching $241.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,031. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $223.27 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs shares are scheduled to split on Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 25th.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.