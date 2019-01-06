CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CIELO S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of CIELO S A/S stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. CIELO S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84.

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIELO S A/S had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $752.05 million during the quarter.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

