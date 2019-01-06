Ciner Resources (CINR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CINR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ciner Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciner Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CINR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ciner Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciner Resources stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

