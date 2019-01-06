CIRCOR International (CIR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on shares of CIRCOR International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

CIR stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $54.89.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.49 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

